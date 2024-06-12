You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Large gas main break closes section of Route 28 behind Cape Cod Mall

Breaking: Large gas main break closes section of Route 28 behind Cape Cod Mall

June 12, 2024

HYANNIS – A large gas main break was reported where the circus had been set up behind the Cape Cod Mall sometime after 9:30 AM Wednesday. The leak prompted the closure of Falmouth Road (Route 28) from Bearse’s Way to the Airport Rotary. National Grid was responding to mitigate the leak. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 