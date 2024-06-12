HYANNIS – A large gas main break was reported where the circus had been set up behind the Cape Cod Mall sometime after 9:30 AM Wednesday. The leak prompted the closure of Falmouth Road (Route 28) from Bearse’s Way to the Airport Rotary. National Grid was responding to mitigate the leak. Further details were not immediately available.
Breaking: Large gas main break closes section of Route 28 behind Cape Cod Mall
June 12, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
