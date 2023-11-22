You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Large structure fire reported in Provincetown

Breaking: Large structure fire reported in Provincetown

November 22, 2023

PROVINCETOWN – Firefighters were called to a major fire in Provincetown early Wednesday afternoon. The call came in for the White Dory Bay condos at 616 Commercial St. Flames and smoke were visible on arrival and mutual aid from as far away as Hyannis was responding to the scene. By 2 PM the heavy fire had been knocked down with crews checking for any hidden fire. No injuries have been reported. An investigation will be launched to determine the cause of the fire.

CWN will update this story as details become available.

