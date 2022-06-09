DENNIS PORT – A lightning strike reportedly sparked a house fire in Dennis Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to 42 Depot Street sometime before 10 AM to find smoke pouring from the building. All occupants safely evacuated. Further details were not immediately available.
Breaking: Lightning strike sparks house fire in Dennis Port
June 9, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
