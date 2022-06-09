You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Lightning strike sparks house fire in Dennis Port

Breaking: Lightning strike sparks house fire in Dennis Port

June 9, 2022

DENNIS PORT – A lightning strike reportedly sparked a house fire in Dennis Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to 42 Depot Street sometime before 10 AM to find smoke pouring from the building. All occupants safely evacuated. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 