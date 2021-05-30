You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Major crash closes Sandwich Road in Bourne

Breaking: Major crash closes Sandwich Road in Bourne

May 30, 2021

BOURNE – A major traffic crash has closed Sandwich Road, the Cape side route along the Cape Cod Canal between the bridges. According to reports, it was a head-on crash involving a semi truck and a pickup near the Midway Recreation Area. There were reported of serious injuries. Motorists should use the Scenic Highway on the mainland side of the Canal to get to the bridges. The Mass State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section is investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 