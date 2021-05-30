Breaking: Major crash closes Sandwich Road in Bourne

BOURNE – A major traffic crash has closed Sandwich Road, the Cape side route along the Cape Cod Canal between the bridges. According to reports, it was a head-on crash involving a semi truck and a pickup near the Midway Recreation Area. There were reported of serious injuries. Motorists should use the Scenic Highway on the mainland side of the Canal to get to the bridges. The Mass State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section is investigating the cause of the crash.