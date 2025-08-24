Breaking: Major crash reported in Orleans

ORLEANS – A major traffic was reported in Orleans about 8 AM Sunday. Three vehicles were reportedly involved with at least two colliding head-on. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to extricate at least one victim from the wreckage. One person was transported to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Ambulances from Eastham, Brewster and Harwich responded mutual aid to the scene. Orleans Police are investigating the crash. The crash shut down the major intersection. Further details were not immediately available.