ORLEANS – A major traffic was reported in Orleans about 8 AM Sunday. Three vehicles were reportedly involved with at least two colliding head-on. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to extricate at least one victim from the wreckage. One person was transported to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Ambulances from Eastham, Brewster and Harwich responded mutual aid to the scene. Orleans Police are investigating the crash. The crash shut down the major intersection. Further details were not immediately available.
Breaking: Major crash reported in Orleans
August 24, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- OpenCape begins process of leadership change as long time Executive Director departs
- Barnstable invites the public to discuss redesigns on parts of Main Street Hyannis
- Fourth West Nile Virus positive sample found in Falmouth
- Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod appoints next president
- New Truro town manager is a longtime town employee
- Cape Cod towns to benefit from increase in state funding program
- Consent judgement reached against property management company for data breaches
- LISTEN: Barnstable Sheriff’s new Chief of Staff brings 32 years of DEA experience
- Coast Guard will further review buoy removal plan
- Household Hazardous Waste Collection scheduled this Saturday in Barnstable
- Cape Abilities receives state funding for planned multi-use facility
- Ferry service waiving change/cancellation fees ahead of Hurricane Erin, travel impacts expected
- No swimming at Yarmouth town beaches amid Hurricane Erin