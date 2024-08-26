HARWICH – Reports are coming in of a major crash on Route 6 in Harwich. Initial reports say a box truck overturned by the Route 137 exit. Several ambulances were called to the scene. Motorists are urged to avoid Route 6 in that area.
BREAKING: Major crash reported on Route 6 in Harwich
August 26, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
