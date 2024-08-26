You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / BREAKING: Major crash reported on Route 6 in Harwich

BREAKING: Major crash reported on Route 6 in Harwich

August 26, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

HARWICH – Reports are coming in of a major crash on Route 6 in Harwich. Initial reports say a box truck overturned by the Route 137 exit. Several ambulances were called to the scene. Motorists are urged to avoid Route 6 in that area.

