Breaking: Major fire erupts in Sandwich

September 26, 2020

SANDWICH – A major blaze erupted in Sadnwich around 2:15 PM. Firefighters  responded to Russo’s Cape Cod Bark Landscape at 145 Route 130. A large storage building was reported fully involved with several explosions reported. A 2nd alarm was struck to bring additional personnel to the scene. Hazardous Materials technicials were also requested to the scene.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

