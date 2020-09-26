Breaking: Major fire erupts in Sandwich

SANDWICH – A major blaze erupted in Sadnwich around 2:15 PM. Firefighters responded to Russo’s Cape Cod Bark Landscape at 145 Route 130. A large storage building was reported fully involved with several explosions reported. A 2nd alarm was struck to bring additional personnel to the scene. Hazardous Materials technicials were also requested to the scene.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.