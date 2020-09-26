SANDWICH – A major blaze erupted in Sadnwich around 2:15 PM. Firefighters responded to Russo’s Cape Cod Bark Landscape at 145 Route 130. A large storage building was reported fully involved with several explosions reported. A 2nd alarm was struck to bring additional personnel to the scene. Hazardous Materials technicials were also requested to the scene.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.
Breaking: Major fire erupts in Sandwich
September 26, 2020
