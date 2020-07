MASHPEE – A man was found in the street in Mashpee reportedly suffering from multiple gun shot wounds late Monday night. The incident happened on Collins Lane off Great Neck Road North about 11:30 PM. The victim was rushed to a hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. Mashpee Police detectives along with crime scene personnel from the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office were searching for suspects and investigating the scene.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.