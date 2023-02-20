Updated: Teenager stabbed and seriously injured inside Cape Cod Mall



HYANNIS – Emergency were called to the the scene of a reported stabbing inside the Cape Cod Mall. The incident happened about 4 PM Monday afternoon. Rescuers rushed the teenage victim to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. Barnstable Police were actively searching for suspects in the area of the mall.

Statement from Barnstable Police: On Monday February 20, 2023 at approximately 4:00 PM, Barnstable Patrol Officers and Detectives responded to the Cape Cod Mall in Hyannis for a report of an individual who had been stabbed. Upon arrival Officers located a 17-year-old male who had sustained multiple stab wounds in his upper torso. The victim was transported by Hyannis Fire Department to an awaiting MedFlight helicopter at the Barnstable Municipal Airport. The MedFlight helicopter transported him to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence Rhode Island for serious, but non-life threatening injuries. This investigation remains active and ongoing at this time. This assault was the result of an argument between the victim and suspect and does not appear random.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact the Barnstable Police Department at 508-778-3874.



Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

CWN is checking with Barnstable Police for further details