CHATHAM – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued people after a vessel reportedly capsized off Monomoy Island in Chatham around 8 AM Saturday. The victims were being brought into the Chatham Fish Pier where they were evaluated but declined medical treatment. Further details were not immediately available.
Mariners rescued after vessel capsizes off Monomoy
August 17, 2024
