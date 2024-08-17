You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mariners rescued after vessel capsizes off Monomoy

August 17, 2024

Chatham Fish Pier webcam/CWN


CHATHAM – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued people after a vessel reportedly capsized off Monomoy Island in Chatham around 8 AM Saturday. The victims were being brought into the Chatham Fish Pier where they were evaluated but declined medical treatment. Further details were not immediately available.

