DENNIS – Dennis officials were called to a serious crash shortly before 8 AM Wednesday. A box truck apparently struck a sedan broadside on Old Bass River Road at Mayfair Road. A MedFlight helicopter landed at Barnstable Municipal Airport to fly a seriously injured victim to a trauma center. Dennis Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. CWN has a crew on the way to the scene and we’ll have further coverage shortly.
Breaking: MedFlight called after crash involving box truck in Dennis
June 10, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Fourth of July Parade in Barnstable Canceled, Fireworks Postponed
- Real Estate Volume Plummets; Value Increases
- Moran Appointed to 3 Senate Committees
- Mashpee Reopens Dog Park, Pickleball Courts
- Xiarhos Urges Governor to Oppose Efforts to Undercut State Police
- Latham Centers Providing Education and Care During Pandemic
- Cape Cod Healthcare Resuming Elective Non-Urgent Procedures
- Massachusetts House Passes Legislation that Facilitates 2020 Elections
- Whelan Files Complaint Against MBTA
- Wareham Police Seeking Missing Man
- No Cape and Islands Coronavirus Deaths for 2nd Straight Day
- Falmouth Officials Rescind Partial Main Street Closure Plan
- Cape Cod Healthcare Furlough Extended As Some Return to Work