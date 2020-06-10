You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: MedFlight called after crash involving box truck in Dennis

Breaking: MedFlight called after crash involving box truck in Dennis

June 10, 2020

John P. Carroll/CWN

DENNIS – Dennis officials were called to a serious crash shortly before 8 AM Wednesday. A box truck apparently struck a sedan broadside on Old Bass River Road at Mayfair Road. A MedFlight helicopter landed at Barnstable Municipal Airport to fly a seriously injured victim to a trauma center. Dennis Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. CWN has a crew on the way to the scene and we’ll have further coverage shortly.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 