MedFlight called for motorcyclist after crash in Yarmouth



YARMOUTH – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Yarmouth shortly before 1:30 PM. The crash happened on the exit 7 offramp from Route 6 westbound. According to reports, the bike may have flipped sending the female operator over the guardrail. The victim was rushed to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. State Police are investigating the crash.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN