Motorcycle incident jams traffic on Bourne Bridge

August 24, 2023

BOURNE – A motorcycle incident about 10:45 AM Thursday had traffic coming onto Cape Cod over the Bourne Bridge at a crawl. Initial reports say a medical condition may have led to the incident. Mass State Police were on scene investigating further. By 11:30 AM the scene was clear and traffic was moving again.

