BOURNE – A motorcycle incident about 10:45 AM Thursday had traffic coming onto Cape Cod over the Bourne Bridge at a crawl. Initial reports say a medical condition may have led to the incident. Mass State Police were on scene investigating further. By 11:30 AM the scene was clear and traffic was moving again.
Motorcycle incident jams traffic on Bourne Bridge
August 24, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
