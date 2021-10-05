BARNSTABLE – A pickup vs motorcycle crash reportedly caused serious injuries. The crash happened sometime after 4:30 PM on the Route 6 eastbound onramp from Route 132. A MedFlight helicopter was called to land at the Ella F. Hoxie School in Sagamore to fly the motorcyclist to a trauma center. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. There were heavy delays on Route 6 eastbound and Route 132 in the area.
About 5:30 PM, another crash was reported westbound near exit 72 (old exit 7) involving this Nissan Sentra. No injuries were reported but traffic delays were also reported in that area.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Motorcycle crash with serious injuries causes major delays on Route 6 eastbound
October 5, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
