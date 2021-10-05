You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcycle crash with serious injuries causes major delays on Route 6 eastbound

Motorcycle crash with serious injuries causes major delays on Route 6 eastbound

October 5, 2021


BARNSTABLE – A pickup vs motorcycle crash reportedly caused serious injuries. The crash happened sometime after 4:30 PM on the Route 6 eastbound onramp from Route 132. A MedFlight helicopter was called to land at the Ella F. Hoxie School in Sagamore to fly the motorcyclist to a trauma center. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. There were heavy delays on Route 6 eastbound and Route 132 in the area.

About 5:30 PM, another crash was reported westbound near exit 72 (old exit 7) involving this Nissan Sentra. No injuries were reported but traffic delays were also reported in that area.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 