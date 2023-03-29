You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Multiple ambulances called to Eastham fire scene

Breaking: Multiple ambulances called to Eastham fire scene

March 29, 2023

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)

EASTHAM – Fire broke out in Eastham sometime after 4 AM. Officials responding to a report of a person yelling discovered the house in the 100 block of Bridge Road well involved in flames and smoke. Mutual aid from surrounding towns was called to the scene including Wellfleet and Orleans. Three ambulances were called to the scene with two people transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. The Red Cross is providing temporary shelter for the displaced residents. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office.
CWN is checking with Eastham Fire for further details.

