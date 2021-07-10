Breaking: Multiple injures reported after car vs van crash in North Truro

NORTH TRURO – As many as nine injuries were reported after a car and van collided in North Truro shortly before 8 PM. The crash happened on Route 6 at Stotts Crossing. The number of injuries prompted a level 1 Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) request bringing in ambulances from as far away as Orleans to the scene and a Brewster ambulance to cover for any other calls. At least one person suffered serious injuries and had to be extricated from the wreckage. The collision is under investigation by Truro Police.