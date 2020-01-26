Updated: Multiple injuries reported in Centerville crash

CENTERVILLE – As many as five vehicles collided in Centerville sometime after 1:15 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Strawberry Hill Road. Three people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with several others treated and released at the scene. Route 28 was closed in the area while the scene was worked. There were reports of an additional crash just up the road in Hyannis.

Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills (COMM) fire reports that they received a report of a multiple car accident at the intersection of Strawberry Hill Road and Route 28. Upon our arrival they found 5 vehicles involved ranging from moderate to major damage. Resceurs evaluated 5 people involved in the crash and transported 3 to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 2 people involved refused treatment. There was no fire or entrapment involving any of the vehicles. COMM Fire responded with a command vehicle, rescue engine, and two ambulances, Hyannis Fire assisted with 1 ambulance. Barnstable Police on location investigating the crash. The COMM engine remained on location to assist with cleanup after completion of the investigation.