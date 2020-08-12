New details: Three injured in crash involving police cruiser in Chatham

CHATHAM – Multiple ambulances were called to a crash that reportedly involved a Chatham Police cruiser Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 8:45 PM at the intersection of Crowell and Northgate Roads and involved three-vehicles. A photo from the scene shows two Jeeps on top of the front end of the Ford Explorer cruiser. We can report that the officer was able to call in the crash himself. In addition, rescuers were able to quickly determine that a medical helicopter was not needed so none of the injuries appear to be serious, however, one person had to be extricated using the Jaws of Life. Three people were taken to Cape Cod Hospital. The scene was expected to remain blocked off for some time while the investigation into the crash was underway.

Chatham Police reported that at approximately 8:42 PM on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, a Chatham Police Cruiser and two other vehicles were involved in a traffic crash on Crowell Road at the intersection of Northgate Road.

This investigation is ongoing at the time of this release and the roadway in that area is closed.

The crash is currently being investigated by the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council’s Crash Reconstruction Team along with the assistance of the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office.

Early indications report that the three injured parties were transported to Cape Cod Hospital by Chatham Fire Rescue and a mutual aid request to the Harwich Fire Department.

The crash involved three vehicles.

01. A 2020 Ford Police Explorer 02. A 2000 Jeep Cherokee 03. A 2014 Jeep Wrangler

The Chatham Police Officer suffered minor injuries. A Passenger in the Jeep Cherokee suffered major injuries. The Operator of the Jeep Wrangler suffered major injuries.

The Chatham Police Department will not be releasing the names of the individuals at this time pending family notification.

The Chatham Police Department will be issuing a detailed press release when able.