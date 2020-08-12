New details: Three injured in crash involving police cruiser in Chatham

CHATHAM – Multiple ambulances were called to a crash that reportedly involved a Chatham Police cruiser Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 8:45 PM at the intersection of Crowell and Northgate Roads and involved three-vehicles. A photo from the scene shows two Jeeps on top of the front end of the Ford Explorer cruiser. We can report that the officer was able to call in the crash himself. In addition, rescuers were able to quickly determine that a medical helicopter was not needed so none of the injuries appear to be serious, however, one person had to be extricated using the Jaws of Life. Three people were taken to Cape Cod Hospital. The scene was expected to remain blocked off for some time while the investigation into the crash was underway.
