Multiple injuries reported in crash on Route 6 in Truro

Multiple injuries reported in crash on Route 6 in Truro

July 28, 2021

TRURO – Multiple ambulances were called to a traffic crash in Truro around 11:30 AM. The three-vehicle crash was reported to be on Route 6 by the Truro Central Village. Ambulances from as far away as Eastham were headed to the scene. At least three people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. Truro Police are investigating the crash.

