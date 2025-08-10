One person suffers burns after fire breaks out at Falmouth home





FALMOUTH – Falmouth firefighters called for mutual aid for a house fire just after 8 PM Saturday. Flames were pouring from the residence on Plum Hollow Road when crews arrived. All occupants reportedly evacuated the house safely. One person was transported to Falmouth Hospital after suffering some burns. At least one firefighter was also evaluated by EMTs. It appeared the fire may have started on a deck and spread up into the eaves.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN