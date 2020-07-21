You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Near-drowning reported at Sea Gull Beach in Yarmouth

Breaking: Near-drowning reported at Sea Gull Beach in Yarmouth

July 21, 2020

YARMOUTH – Lifeguards reportedly pulled a person from the water at Seagull Beach in Yarmouth sometime after 2 PM who reportedly nearly drowned. The lifeguards performed CPR on the victim who was then rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

