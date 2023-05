CENTERVILLE – Several gunshots were reportedly fire in the parking lot of Craigville Beach sometime after 8 PM Saturday evening. Luckily, it appears no one was hit but one vehicle did have a bullet hole in it. Barnstable Police cordoned off the area of the parking lot to process ballistic evidence. Police are actively investigating the incident and looking for the suspect(s) who reportedly fled the area.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.