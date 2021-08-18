No verdict after first full day of deliberations in the Thomas Latanowich murder trial

BARNSTABLE – The jury has retired for the evening without reaching a verdict after the first full day of deliberations in the Thomas Latanowich murder trial. Latanowich is accused of fatally shooting Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon in 2018. Deliberations will resume in the morning. When there is a verdict, Cape Wide News will bring it to you.
August 18, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
