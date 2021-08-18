You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No verdict after first full day of deliberations in the Thomas Latanowich murder trial

No verdict after first full day of deliberations in the Thomas Latanowich murder trial

August 18, 2021

Thomas M. Latanowich is led from court in shackles after pleading not guilty to the murder of Yarmouth K9 Sgt. Sean Gannon.
Photo by John P. Carroll/CWN file

BARNSTABLE – The jury has retired for the evening without reaching a verdict after the first full day of deliberations in the Thomas Latanowich murder trial. Latanowich is accused of fatally shooting Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon in 2018. Deliberations will resume in the morning. When there is a verdict, Cape Wide News will bring it to you.

