Video: Officials respond to fully involved house fire in Marstons Mills

MARSTONS MILLS – Firefighters from several departments were called to a house fire in Marstons Mills about 8 PM Sunday. The fire was reported at 118 Lakeside Drive and initial reports were that the house was fully involved. One person was pulled from the building in unknown condition. The State Fire Marshal’s office has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire.

Video by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission).