MARSTONS MILLS – Firefighters from several departments were called to a house fire in Marstons Mills about 8 PM Sunday. The fire was reported at 118 Lakeside Drive and initial reports were that the house was fully involved. One person was pulled from the building in unknown condition. The State Fire Marshal’s office has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.
Video by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission).
Video: Officials respond to fully involved house fire in Marstons Mills
March 6, 2022
MARSTONS MILLS – Firefighters from several departments were called to a house fire in Marstons Mills about 8 PM Sunday. The fire was reported at 118 Lakeside Drive and initial reports were that the house was fully involved. One person was pulled from the building in unknown condition. The State Fire Marshal’s office has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Insect Expert Says Rash-Causing Moth Won’t Overrun Cape Cod
- Scientist Offers Insight on Sea Turtle Entanglement Report
- Cape Cod Healthcare Updates Visitation Policy
- Baker Orders Agencies to End Contracts with Russian State-Owned Companies
- Strong Job Growth Points to COVID’s Fading Grip on Economy
- Netflix Co-Founder to Speak at 4C’s In-Person Graduation
- High Court Reimposes Boston Marathon Bomber’s Death Sentence
- Sunday Journal – Daniel Higgins Outlines District Attorney Run
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod National Seashore Summer Plans and Erosion Fight
- Sunday Journal – Brewster Historical Society Records Pandemic Struggles
- 99.9 the Q Cape Codder of the Month Melissa Payne of Duffy Health Center
- AAA: Potholes Led to $26.5 Billion in 2021 Repairs
- Cape Cod National Seashore Future-Proofing in Fight Against Erosion