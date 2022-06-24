BREWSTER – An oil truck reportedly overturned in Brewster sometime after 7:30 PM. The incident happened on Long Pond Road (Route 137) at Old Long Pond Road. Officials from both Brewster and Harwich are on the scene. State hazardous materials technicians were called to the scene as oil was reported leaking from the Cape Cod Oil home heating oil delivery tanker. Firefighters extricated the driver from the wreckage who was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Route 137 in the area will likely remained closed for an extended time while cleanup is underway. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Photo by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN
Breaking: Oil truck rollover reported in Brewster
June 24, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
