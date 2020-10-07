You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: One injured in accidental discharge of firearm at Steamship Authority facility in Woods Hole

Breaking: One injured in accidental discharge of firearm at Steamship Authority facility in Woods Hole

October 6, 2020

WOODS HOLE – One person was injured after a firearm was reportedly accidentally discharged in Falmouth. Officials rushed to the Steamship Authority ticket office off Railroad Avenue shortly before 8 PM. According to initial reports, the person who discharged the weapon was the one hurt. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, reportedly a graze wound. Ferry passengers were likely to see police activity in the area.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 