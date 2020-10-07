WOODS HOLE – One person was injured after a firearm was reportedly accidentally discharged in Falmouth. Officials rushed to the Steamship Authority ticket office off Railroad Avenue shortly before 8 PM. According to initial reports, the person who discharged the weapon was the one hurt. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, reportedly a graze wound. Ferry passengers were likely to see police activity in the area.
Breaking: One injured in accidental discharge of firearm at Steamship Authority facility in Woods Hole
October 6, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
