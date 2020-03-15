Breaking overnight: 1st Cape Cod COVID-19 patient is from Sandwich and spouse of Barnstable Public School staff member



BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Regional Emergency Planning Committee has reported that the 1st person to be diagnosed with COVID-19 on Cape Cod is a male in his 60’s from Sandwich.

Barnstable School Superintendent Dr. Meg Mayo Brown sent out the following letter to parents of students in the school system:

“Dear BPS Community,

We are aware of a confirmed case of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Barnstable County. It saddens me to share that we were notified the impacted individual is the spouse of a staff member at Barnstable Community Innovation School.

At this time, our staff member, who is symptomatic and in self-quarantine, is undergoing testing as of this evening. We are in communication with the MA Department of Public Health, the Director of Public Health for the Town of Barnstable, our school physician, Dr. Katie Rudman, and the Town of Sandwich Public Health Department.

The staff member’s last day of work was Friday, March 6, 2020. On the advice of our medical experts, we are recommending that all staff and students from Barnstable Community Innovation School (BCIS) quarantine for at least the next few days while we await results from the test. Since the staff member’s last day at BCIS was March 6, a full quarantine would extend to Friday, March 20. We have been advised that staff and students should watch for signs and symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath. Please contact your primary care physician if, as a BCIS staff member, or your child as a BCIS student, experience any of these symptoms. We realize this news is unsettling, and you have my commitment that as soon as we receive more information from DPH, I will communicate with our BPS community.

All Barnstable Public Schools are closed for at least two weeks and will undergo deep cleaning beginning the second week. However, the Barnstable Community Innovation School is immediately closed to all staff, and will undergo deep cleaning this week. Barnstable Public Schools continues to post COVID-19 updates and resources on our website at https://www.barnstable.k12.ma.us/Page/4864

In addition to the recommendation to BCIS staff and students to quarantine, I want to remind our entire BPS community of the critical importance of social distancing. In particular, the Center for Disease Control discourages staff, students, and their families from gathering or socializing anywhere. This includes group childcare arrangements, as well as gathering at places like a friend’s house, a favorite restaurant, or the local shopping mall. We know that it is difficult for children to be away from their friends and extended family, but it is the only reliable way to slow the spread and protect all of our vulnerable community members.

In closing, it is important to emphasize our commitment to confidentiality. As with any medical issue, we are required to maintain the confidentiality of our staff, students and families at all times. We will not be providing person-specific information regarding reasons for absences, illness and/or travel history. During this difficult time, it is important to respect the privacy of the impacted staff member and their family. Please keep the entire BCIS community in your thoughts.

We appreciate our BPS community’s patience and understanding as we support our students, staff, and families through these challenging times.

Sincerely,

Dr. Meg Mayo-Brown, Superintendent of Schools”