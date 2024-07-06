You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking overnight: Mashpee Police investigating stabbing

Breaking overnight: Mashpee Police investigating stabbing

July 6, 2024

MASHPEE – Mashpee Police are investigating a stabbing. It happened around 2 AM. The victim was found in a car on Route 28 near Cash’s Trail and was transported to Falmouth Hospital.

CWN is checking with Mashpee Police for further details.

