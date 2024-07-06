Breaking overnight: Mashpee Police investigating stabbing

MASHPEE – Mashpee Police are investigating a stabbing. It happened around 2 AM. The victim was found in a car on Route 28 near Cash’s Trail and was transported to Falmouth Hospital.
CWN is checking with Mashpee Police for further details.
MASHPEE – Mashpee Police are investigating a stabbing. It happened around 2 AM. The victim was found in a car on Route 28 near Cash’s Trail and was transported to Falmouth Hospital.
CWN is checking with Mashpee Police for further details.
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
"*" indicates required fields
Copyright © 2024 Cape Cod Broadcasting Media