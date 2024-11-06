You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Pedestrian struck and seriously injured by car near Cape Cod Mall

Breaking: Pedestrian struck and seriously injured by car near Cape Cod Mall

November 6, 2024

HYANNIS – A pedestrian was struck by a car in Hyannis shortly before noon Wednesday. It happened near the Macy’s women’s store at the Cape Cod Mall. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 