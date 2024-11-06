HYANNIS – A pedestrian was struck by a car in Hyannis shortly before noon Wednesday. It happened near the Macy’s women’s store at the Cape Cod Mall. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Breaking: Pedestrian struck and seriously injured by car near Cape Cod Mall
November 6, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Cod Wraps Up Local Races
- WATCH: What’s It Like in the Court for Those Impacted by Pickleball Noise?
- LISTEN: Davenport Blending Housing and Preservation at Former Harwich Church
- Massachusetts Voters Weigh Ballot Issues on Union Rights, Wages and Psychedelics
- Cyr-Sponsored Bill Helps Insurance Coverage For Kids With Down Syndrome
- Scams Involving Bitcoin Machine Thwarted
- New Steamship Authority Ship Headed North
- “Mayplower”, “Snow Monstah”: Students Get To Name MassDOT Snowplows Again This Winter
- Commonwealth Reviews Nantucket Airport COVID Relief Spending
- Who’s on the Ballot for the Cape and Islands this Election? See the Candidates
- Psychedelic Therapy and Question 4 with former “Buffy” and “True Lies” actor Eliza Dushku Palandjian
- Local Farms, Shellfishers Receive State Funds Advancing Food Infrastructure
- Sunday Journal – Independent Joe van Nes Talks Cape and Islands State Senate Campaign