YARMOUTH – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Yarmouth about 3:50 PM Friday. The incident happened on Route 28 at Long Pond Drive. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. Route 28 North (West) was closed in the area for crash investigation and motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. Further details were not immediately available.
Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Yarmouth
December 15, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
