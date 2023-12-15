Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Yarmouth about 3:50 PM Friday. The incident happened on Route 28 at Long Pond Drive. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. Route 28 North (West) was closed in the area for crash investigation and motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. Further details were not immediately available.