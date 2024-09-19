You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck on West Main Street in Hyannis near Barnstable High School

Pedestrian struck on West Main Street in Hyannis near Barnstable High School

September 19, 2024

HYANNIS – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Hyannis around 2:30 PM Thursday. The incident happened on West Main Street by the Barnstable High School. The victim, reported to be a teenager, was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. The driver stayed at the scene and Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

