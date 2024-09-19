HYANNIS – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Hyannis around 2:30 PM Thursday. The incident happened on West Main Street by the Barnstable High School. The victim, reported to be a teenager, was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. The driver stayed at the scene and Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Pedestrian struck on West Main Street in Hyannis near Barnstable High School
September 19, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
