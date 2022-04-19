FALMOUTH – A pedestrian was reportedly struck and seriously injured in Falmouth sometime before 2 PM Tuesday. The incident happened on Main Street (Route 28) by the Falmouth Fire headquarters station. Firefighters immediately called for a MedFlight helicopter but due to a mechanical issue the victim was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Falmouth Police tell Cape Wide News that the victim was walking westward in the crosswalk where Gifford Street meets Main Street and that the vehicle was turning left from Main Street onto Gifford Street and struck the pedestrian in the crosswalk. The driver off the Jeep Grand Cherokee stayed at the scene. Falmouth Police called for the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Crash Reconstruction Team to investigate the cause of the crash.
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Falmouth
April 19, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
