HYANNIS – A Barnstable Police officer spotted a house fire about 2 PM Friday. The fire was reported in a residence at the corner of Pine Avenue and Harvard Street. Reports say all occupants safely evacuated the structure and there were no injuries reported but firefighters were seen attempting to resuscitate a dog. Flames shot through the roof at one point. A Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills engine assisted at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The property involved is at 151 Pine Avenue. That property is the S. Alexander Hinckley House which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Police officer spots house fire at historic Hyannis house
February 3, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
