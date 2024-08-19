BARNSTABLE – A prisoner reportedly bolted from Barnstable Superior Court sometime after 8 AM Monday. Police and court personnel quickly caught up with the suspect a short time later. The subject was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Further details were not immediately available.
Breaking: Prisoner quickly apprehended after fleeing Barnstable Superior Court
August 19, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
