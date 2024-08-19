You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Prisoner quickly apprehended after fleeing Barnstable Superior Court

Breaking: Prisoner quickly apprehended after fleeing Barnstable Superior Court

August 19, 2024

BARNSTABLE – A prisoner reportedly bolted from Barnstable Superior Court sometime after 8 AM Monday. Police and court personnel quickly caught up with the suspect a short time later. The subject was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Further details were not immediately available.

