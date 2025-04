HARWICH – A propane tank explosion reportedly led to a house fire in Harwich. Crews rushed to the scene at 20 Fernwood Circle about 3:15 PM to find flames on the outside of the structure. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire on the exterior of the house and then worked to control fire spread into the attic.

Photos by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN