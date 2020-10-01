Breaking: Provincetown Police investigating stabbing incident

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police are investigating a reported stabbing incident in their town. The call came in about 8:30 PM Wednesday evening at a residence on Upper Miller Hill Road. According to reports, the victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. CWN cameras captured what appeared to be a person in custody near the scene (above) so there does not appear to be any danger to the public. Provincetown Police have told CWN the incident is domestic in nature so they are prevented by law from releasing any information.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

pt093020 stabbing Provincetown from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.