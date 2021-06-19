No injuries after reported boat collision outside Hyannis Harbor

HYANNIS – Multiple marine rescue units responded to an area outside Hyannis Harbor after reports that two vessels collided sometime after 10 AM Saturday. Five people were reported to be onboard the two boats. Hyannis and Centerville fire units along with Yarmouth DNR, local harbormasters and the Coast Guard are responded. The collision reportedly involved a sailboat and another vessel. Officials quickly reached the scene and determined there were no injuries and were working to bring the vessels into the dock.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.