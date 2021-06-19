HYANNIS – Multiple marine rescue units responded to an area outside Hyannis Harbor after reports that two vessels collided sometime after 10 AM Saturday. Five people were reported to be onboard the two boats. Hyannis and Centerville fire units along with Yarmouth DNR, local harbormasters and the Coast Guard are responded. The collision reportedly involved a sailboat and another vessel. Officials quickly reached the scene and determined there were no injuries and were working to bring the vessels into the dock.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.
No injuries after reported boat collision outside Hyannis Harbor
June 19, 2021
HYANNIS – Multiple marine rescue units responded to an area outside Hyannis Harbor after reports that two vessels collided sometime after 10 AM Saturday. Five people were reported to be onboard the two boats. Hyannis and Centerville fire units along with Yarmouth DNR, local harbormasters and the Coast Guard are responded. The collision reportedly involved a sailboat and another vessel. Officials quickly reached the scene and determined there were no injuries and were working to bring the vessels into the dock.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Lawmakers Move to Reauthorize National Seashore Advisory Commission
- CapeCod.com’s Top 5 News Stories This Week
- Orleans Board of Health Approves Regulations for Chemical Tanks
- Housing Crisis Task Force Concerned for Future
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Baseball League
- Sunday Journal – Cape and Islands United Way’s Best Night
- Sunday Journal – Mid-Cape Home Centers & the Cape Cod Children’s Place
- Several injuries reported, traffic tied up after crash eastbound before “alley” section of Route 6
- AI-Powered Mayflower, Beset with Glitch, Returns to England
- Cape Cod Healthcare Updates Visitation Policy
- Red Cross Calls for Donations Amid Blood Shortage
- State Audit Claims Missteps in Protecting Disabled People
- Provincetown Seeking Input on East End Park Design