HYANNIS – A rollover crash was reported in Hyannis shortly before 11:30 AM. The crash happened on Falmouth Roan at Walton Avenue. Traffic was tied up in the area.. Luckily no serious injuries were reported. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Rollover crash on Falmouth Road in Hyannis
December 20, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
