Rollover crash on Falmouth Road in Hyannis

Rollover crash on Falmouth Road in Hyannis

December 20, 2021

HYANNIS – A rollover crash was reported in Hyannis shortly before 11:30 AM. The crash happened on Falmouth Roan at Walton Avenue. Traffic was tied up in the area.. Luckily no serious injuries were reported. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

