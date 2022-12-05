Breaking: Rollover crash reported on Willow Street at bottom of Exit 72 ramp from Route 6 EB

YARMOUTH – A rollover crash was reported in Yarmouth about 6 PM Monday. The crash was reported on the offramp of exit 72 from Route 6 EB to Willow Street. The two vehicle crash left one car on its side, and the occupant had to be extricated from the overturned vehicle. that victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. All other victims were treated and released at the scene. Motorists should expect delays in the area. Mass State and Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.

