Rollover crash reported on Willow Street by Eversource plant in Yarmouth





YARMOUTH – Emergency officials were responding to a reported rollover crash in Yarmouth just after 11:30 AM Tuesday. The Dodge Ram pickup appeared to have struck a utility pole before overturning on Willow Street near the Eversource plant. The vehicle rolled on its side against power lines forcing Eversource to cut power to the area. The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle and rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Cape Cod Gateway Airport to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Firefighters had to douse a small brush fire nearby from arcing power lines. Power was cut to the area affecting over 100 customers. Willow Street was closed between Higgins Crowell Road and Camp Street. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

