Route 132 closed after pedestrian struck and killed

CENTERVILLE – A pedestrian was struck and killed in Centerville around 11:30 AM Friday. The incident happened on Iyannough Road (Route 132) by Marylou’s Coffee. The victim reportedly suffered potentially life-threatening injuries. Barnstalble Police shut down Route 132 at Phinney’s Lane and at Attuck’s Lane. The Mass State Police Truck Team was requested to the scene as part of the investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

From Barnstable Police: There has been a fatal accident (pedestrian vs truck) on the northbound lane of Route 132 between Phinney’s Lane and Attucks’ Lane. The northbound lane of Route 132 has been shut down between those 2 intersections and traffic is being diverted to Attucks Lane, so vehicles can continue northbound. The Barnstable Police Department, along with the Massachusetts State Police are currently investigating the incident.