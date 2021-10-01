Route 28 in West Yarmouth closed after serious crash





WEST YARMOUTH – A serious crash was reported on Route 28 in West Yarmouth about 4:30 PM. The crash happened in front of The Cove resort. A Ford Fiesta and a Ford Focus collided with the Focus then striking a tree. Firefighters had to extricate at least one victim from the wreckage. A MedFlight helicopter was called to land at Barnstable Municipal Airport to fly that victim to a trauma center. Route 28 was closed between Town Brook Road and Trader’s Lane. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

