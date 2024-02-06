Updated: Police officer on road detail struck by car on Route 28 in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A pedestrian was struck by a car in Yarmouth just before 10 AM Tuesday. The incident happened on Route 28 by the Bayside Resort. The victim was transported by ambulance to a Boston hospital. Route 28 was closed in the area while the scene was worked. The driver of a Toyota 4runner stayed on the scene and was cooperating with Yarmouth Police who are investigating the incident. The road reopened about 2 PM.

Update from Yarmouth Police: Yarmouth Police and Fire crews responded to Route 28 near Rosemary Lane late Tuesday morning after a Yarmouth Police Traffic Officer was struck by a car while working a detail. The officer was in the roadway wearing high-visibility clothing at the time he was struck. The vehicle’s operator remained on the scene while police investigated. The Traffic Officer was alert when transported to a Boston area hospital with unknown injuries, and his family has been notified. Yarmouth Police are still investigating the crash with the assistance of the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction unit and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department Bureau of Criminal Investigations. The names of the officer and operator of the vehicle are being withheld at this time.