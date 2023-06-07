Breaking: Route 6 in Wellfleet closed after two utility poles struck by vehicle

WELLFLEET – Route 6 was closed in the area of the Eventide Motel after a vehicle reportedly struck two utility poles around 8:30 AM. One pole was hit by the Eventide Motel with a second pole struck by Lieutenant’s Island Road. Live primary wires came down across the highway forcing the road closure. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Eversource was reporting 250 customers were without power. Shortly before 9 AM the wires had been moved from the roadway and traffic was starting to flow. Delays were still likely in the area.