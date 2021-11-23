Route 6 traffic brought to standstill after crash in Harwich-head on crash in Brewster adds to delays

HARWICH – A three-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 in Harwich just after 4:30 PM Tuesday. The crash was reported between exits 82-85 (old exits 10-11). Firefighters had to extricate one person from the wreckage. Three ambulances were called to the scene and a MedFlight helicopter was called to land at Cape Cod Regional Technical School to fly one of the victims to a trauma center. Route 6 was closed in both directions and traffic was heavily backed up in the area. Motorists were were urged to seek alternate routes. Route 6 westbound reopened shortly after 5:30 PM however eastbound was expected to remain closed for an extended time while the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction Unit investigates the crash.

Just after 6 PM, a head-on crash was reported on Main Street (Route 6A) in the stretch between Routes 137 and 124. Two people were treated and released on scene. Traffic trying to use Route 6A to bypass Route 6 was further delayed. Brewster Police were investigating that crash.

As of 7 PM, Harwich Police reported Route 6 was reopened in both directions.