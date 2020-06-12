HARWICH – Officials had advised Route 6 westbound was closed at exit 11 due to a large sinkhol around 9 AM Friday. Late word is the Road is open but motorists were being told to expect delays while repairs were being made and may wish to seek alternate routes.
Breaking: Expect delays on Route 6 westbound at exit 11 due to sinkhole
June 12, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
