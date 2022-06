BOURNE – The Sagamore Bridge was closed about 7 PM due to police activity. Motorists were urged to use the Bourne Bridge. A couple of minor crashes in the resulting traffic added to delays in the area.

Update 8 PM: A situation with an emotionally disturbed person on the Sagamore Bridge has come to a peaceful end and the victim is being taken to a hospital for an evaluation. The Sagamore Bridge is in the process of being reopened/

Photos via MassDOT/CWN