You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Section of Route 28 in West Dennis closed after serious crash involving motorcycle

Breaking: Section of Route 28 in West Dennis closed after serious crash involving motorcycle

May 17, 2020


WEST DENNIS – A section of Route 28 in Dennis was closed after after a serious crash involving a motorcycle around 4 PM Sunday. The crash happened in front of Sundancer’s Restaurant. Crash reconstruction was called to the scene.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 