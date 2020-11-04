YARMOUTH – Officials were called to the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash in Yarmouth Tuesday evening. The crash happened shortly after 8 PM on Forest Road near the Yarmouth Senior Center. Two vehicles collided and firefighters had to extricate the one of the victims from the wreckage. The victim and a second victim were both taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Forest Road was closed in the area of the crash.
Photos b John P. Carroll/CWN
Serious crash on Forest Road in Yarmouth
November 3, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
