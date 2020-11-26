You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Serious crash on Route 25 before Bourne Bridge

November 26, 2020

BOURNE – Officials are on the scene of a serious crash on Route 25 eastbound before the Bourne Bridge. Initial reports say a vehicle struck a bridge abutment sometime after 3 PM and two people were trapped with serious injuries. Route 25 EB appeared to be down to one lane. State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

