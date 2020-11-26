BOURNE – Officials are on the scene of a serious crash on Route 25 eastbound before the Bourne Bridge. Initial reports say a vehicle struck a bridge abutment sometime after 3 PM and two people were trapped with serious injuries. Route 25 EB appeared to be down to one lane. State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Breaking: Serious crash on Route 25 before Bourne Bridge
November 26, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Biden Urges Americans to Forgo Big Thanksgiving
- Fire Departments Stress Cooking Safely on Thanksgiving
- Telethon for Hope to be Held Next Thursday
- Solar Screening Tool Being Developed by Cape Cod Commission
- Cahoon Museum to Host Free Open House
- Alzheimer’s Family Support Center Stays Connected Despite Pandemic
- AG Healey Secures $525,000 in Settlement with Home Depot
- Statewide Exit Renumbering Project Starts on Route 3
- Baker Announces $4.7 Million for Local Food Security
- WHO Says Virus Cases in Europe Are Slowing Down
- Nantucket Cottage Hospital Expands Virus Testing for Thanksgiving Week
- Grateful Gobble Giveback Helps Local Food Banks
- Virtual Reality Experience Commemorates Mayflower’s 400th Anniversary